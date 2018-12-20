Seven score in double figures as No. 20 DePaul women roll

CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall tossed in 14 points to lead seven players in double figures and No. 20 DePaul breezed to a 102-76 victory over Loyola-Chicago on Thursday night.

Rebekah Dahlman pitched in with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-3), who ran their winning streak to six. Lexi Held had 13 points, while Ashton Millender and Sonya Morris both scored 12. Mart’e Grays ran her double-figure scoring streak to five straight with 11 points and Kelly Campbell scored 10.

DePaul, which came into the game leading the nation with 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, knocked down 15 of 40 (37.5 percent) against the Ramblers (6-5). The Blue Demons scored 34 points off of 26 Loyola-Chicago turnovers. DePaul’s defense forces an average of 21 turnovers per game.

Abby O’Connor poured in 31 points for the Ramblers on 12-of-19 shooting, including 5 of 9 from distance, and grabbed eight rebounds. Ellie Rice added 18 points and six assists.

DePaul has won 24 of the last 25 games against the Ramblers and leads the all-time series 41-10.