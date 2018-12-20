Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rust helps Penguins top Wild 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust scored two goals to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Thursday night.

Rust put Pittsburgh ahead to stay when he scored his ninth of the season 8:12 into the third period. Rust has at least one goal in five of his last six games, including the game-winner one night earlier when the Penguins defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals on the road.

Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel picked off a Greg Pateryn pass behind the net, and centered to the slot where Rust slipped a shot between Devan Dubnyk’s pads.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
AP source: Daniel Murphy, Rockies agree to $24M, 2-year deal

AP source: Daniel Murphy, Rockies agree to $24M, 2-year deal

6:19 pm
Willie Murrell, former K-State basketball star, dead at 78

Willie Murrell, former K-State basketball star, dead at 78

5:37 pm
Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

2:16 pm
AP source: Daniel Murphy, Rockies agree to $24M, 2-year deal
Sports

AP source: Daniel Murphy, Rockies agree to $24M, 2-year deal

Willie Murrell, former K-State basketball star, dead at 78
Sports

Willie Murrell, former K-State basketball star, dead at 78

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record
Sports

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

Scroll to top
Skip to content