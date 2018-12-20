Rust helps Penguins top Wild 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust scored two goals to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Thursday night.

Rust put Pittsburgh ahead to stay when he scored his ninth of the season 8:12 into the third period. Rust has at least one goal in five of his last six games, including the game-winner one night earlier when the Penguins defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals on the road.

Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel picked off a Greg Pateryn pass behind the net, and centered to the slot where Rust slipped a shot between Devan Dubnyk’s pads.