Reid’s coach, teammates annoyed at latest random drug test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While Eric Reid says he is “not surprised” he has been drug tested by the NFL six times in the past 11 weeks, his Panthers teammates and coaches are growing increasingly annoyed at the frequency of the league’s “random” drug testing policy.

Coach Ron Rivera quipped Thursday that “if my name came up that many times I would buy a lottery ticket.”

And Carolina wide receiver Torrey Smith says “it’s very excessive.”

Reid has taken seven drug tests in all (one was mandatory) since signing with Carolina on Sept. 27, fined three times for illegal hits and ejected once. He says it all stems from his pending collusion case against the NFL that alleges owners conspired to keep him out of the league for kneeling during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice.

Associated Press

Associated Press

