Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Padres sign Kinsler to $8 million deal, DFA Richard

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ian Kinsler finalized an $8 million, two-year contract Thursday with the San Diego Padres, who cleared space on the 40-man roster by designating veteran left-hander Clayton Richard for assignment.

It’s expected that Kinsler will play second base, allowing rookie Luis Urias to play shortstop until top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. arrives in the big leagues sometime during the 2019 season.

Kinsler will make $3.75 million in each of the next two seasons. The Padres hold a $3.5 million option for 2021, with a $500,000 buyout.

Kinsler, 36, won his second career Gold Glove Award last season, which he split between the Los Angeles Angels and the World Series champion Boston Red Sox. The four-time All-Star batted .240 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 128 games.

Richard, 35, was 7-11 with a 5.33 ERA.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

2:16 pm
Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice

Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice

10:27 am
Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

11:02 pm
Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record
Sports

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice
Covering Colorado

Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day
Sports

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content