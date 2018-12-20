Obineke scores 24 in Kennesaw State’s 90-72 victory

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Ugo Obineke scored a career-high 24 points and Kennesaw State defeated NAIA member Southeastern 90-72 on Thursday.

Obineke, a 6-foot-8 freshman, was 11-of-19 shooting. Tyler Hooker was 7 of 11 and added 20 points and six assists. Freshman Danny Lewis scored a career-best 17 points and Kosta Jankovic 13 as the Owls (3-10) shot 55 percent, making 36 of 65 shots, only nine attempts coming outside the arc. The Owls outrebounded Southeastern 49-29.

Dylan Causwell scored 21 points to lead the Fire who were just 4 of 21 from 3-point range. Linwood Ross added 13 points and Taylor Breck 11.

Hooker scored 11 points to lead Kennesaw State to a 37-28 halftime lead. The Owls then outscored the Fire 30-15 over the opening 11½ minutes of the second half to take their largest lead of 24 at 67-43. Southeastern would only get within 13 thereafter.

Associated Press

