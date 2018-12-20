Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

No. 5 Maryland women rout Delaware to improve to 11-0

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Kaila Charles added 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 5 Maryland beat Delaware 77-53 on Thursday to improve to 11-0.

Stephanie Jones and Taylor Mikesell each had 15 points for the Terrapins, with Mikesell hitting five 3-pointers.

Makeda Nicholas had 12 points for Delaware (4-7) before leaving with an injury with 7:28 to play. The Blue Hens are 0-13 against the Terrapins.

Maryland had a 16-2 run to take a 24-10 lead with 7:29 left in the second quarter. The Blue Hens cut it to 27-21 with 2:56 remaining in the first half, but never got closer. They trailed 56-41 at the end of the third quarter.

Both teams struggled from the 3-point line, combining to miss 17 shots until Mikesell hit one with 2:06 left in the first half.

Due to final exams and the holidays, Maryland had been off since Dec. 10, and won’t play again for another eight days.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Finished undefeated in conference play and began the season with 11 straight wins for the second time in three seasons. Two years ago, the Terrapins opened 12-0.

Delaware: Hadn’t hosted a ranked opponent since March 26, 2013, when it beat No. 13 North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Opens Big Ten play at Penn State on Dec. 28

Delaware: Hosts Saint Joseph’s on Dec. 28

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

2:16 pm
Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice

Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice

10:27 am
Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

11:02 pm
Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record
Sports

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice
Covering Colorado

Shield 616 and Denver Broncos present protective kits after practice

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day
Sports

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content