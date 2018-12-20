No. 4 Mississippi St rebounds from loss, routs UW 103-56

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Danberry had a career-high 20 points, Anriel Howard scored all 16 of her points in the first half and No. 4 Mississippi State jumped to a 21-point first-quarter lead and cruised to a 103-56 victory over Washington on Thursday night.

Playing two days after falling at No. 7 Oregon, the Bulldogs (11-1) showed no hangover. The Bulldogs used their size and athleticism to overwhelm Washington from the start and scored 18 of the first 21 points and were never threatened. Teaira McCowan added 13 points and 13 rebounds in just 22 minutes.

Mississippi State led 56-21 at halftime and by as much as 50 in the second half. Chloe Bibby added 15 points. The Bulldogs topped 100 points for the fifth time this season.

Alexis Griggsby led Washington (7-5) with 11 points off the bench and Hannah Johnson added 10, but the Huskies simply didn’t have the talent to match the Bulldogs. Scoring leader Amber Melgoza was held to three points all coming at the free-throw line.

This was a far different version of the Huskies than the one that Mississippi State saw two seasons ago in the only other meeting between the schools in the NCAA regional semifinals. That Washington team was led by Kelsey Plum, the NCAA’s career scoring leader, but she saw her college career end in a 75-64 loss to Mississippi State.

This version of the Bulldogs came to Seattle after enduring their first bit of adversity this season, watching a third-quarter lead disappear as Oregon rallied for an 82-74 victory. The loss to the Ducks snapped a 46-game nonconference winning streak for Mississippi State but it was clear from the start a new streak would start against Washington.

Eleven different Mississippi State players scored.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: If head coach Vic Schaefer has a complaint it will be early turnovers they can’t afford to make against better teams. The Bulldogs always play fast, but committed 10 turnovers in the first half and finished with 14. Mississippi State was averaging 12.5 per game.

Washington: the Huskies dropped to 1-13 against teams ranked No. 4 in the AP poll. Washington’s lone win came in 1994 against USC. … Melgoza was averaging 21.4 points over her past seven games but was held to two points in the first half. She finished 0 of 7 shooting. … Washington had double the turnovers (16) as field goals made (8) in the first half. The Huskies finished with 23 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs close out the nonconference schedule Dec. 30, hosting Louisiana.

Washington: The Huskies open Pac-12 play Dec. 30, hosting Washington State

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25