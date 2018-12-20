Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lefty reliever Rosscup agrees to 1-year with Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year contract that pays $610,000 in the major leagues and $140,000 in the minors, adding depth to their overhauled bullpen.

Rosscup started this year with the Colorado Rockies, spent the entire first half of the season on the disabled list and was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers in July. He had two more stints on the DL due to finger and calf injuries and was limited to 17 appearances and 11 1/3 innings.

Rosscup, a native of Clackamas, Oregon, has also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and was with the Rockies in 2017. He has appeared in 88 games over his five seasons.

Seattle announced the deal Thursday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

