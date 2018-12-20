Lightning rally for shootout win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — J.T. Miller scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the surging Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Thursday night.

Ondrej Palat, Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn and Dan Girardi scored in regulation for the Lightning (27-7-2), who improved to 10-0-1 in their past 11 games. Louis Domingue made 34 saves, including seven in overtime.

Nikita Kucherov added two assists. Tampa Bay is 16-0-0 when Kucherov records a multipoint game this season.

Johnny Gaudreau and Sam Bennett each had a goal and an assist for the Flames (22-11-3), who led 3-1 after one. Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund also scored.

Making his fourth straight start, Calgary goalie David Rittich had 32 saves.