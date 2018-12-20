Kane scores twice as Blackhawks beat Stars 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Thursday night for their first win streak in two months.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists for last-place Chicago, and defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored for the second straight game. Brendan Perlini had an empty-netter, and Cam Ward made 26 saves.

The Blackhawks matched a season high with their second straight win. They hadn’t won two in a row since Oct. 23 and 25 against Anaheim and the New York Rangers.

Tyler Seguin and Taylor Fedun scored for Dallas, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Ben Bishop had 24 stops.