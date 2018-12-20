Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kane scores twice as Blackhawks beat Stars 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Thursday night for their first win streak in two months.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists for last-place Chicago, and defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored for the second straight game. Brendan Perlini had an empty-netter, and Cam Ward made 26 saves.

The Blackhawks matched a season high with their second straight win. They hadn’t won two in a row since Oct. 23 and 25 against Anaheim and the New York Rangers.

Tyler Seguin and Taylor Fedun scored for Dallas, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Ben Bishop had 24 stops.

Associated Press

Thursday’s Scores

AP source: Daniel Murphy, Rockies agree to $24M, 2-year deal

Oregon’s Ionescu gets 13th triple-double, sets NCAA record

