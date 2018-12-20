Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Juventus defender Alex Sandro renews contract until 2023

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil defender Alex Sandro has renewed his contract with Juventus until 2023.

Alex Sandro signed a five-year deal with Juventus when he moved from Porto in 2015. Since then, the left back has made more appearances for the Bianconeri than any other defender. He has also provided the most assists.

The 27-year-old Alex Sandro has scored nine goals and made 18 assists in 134 appearances for Juventus. He has won three Italian league and cup doubles with the team.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

