Jackson sparks UTSA past Texas A&M-CC 64-50

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson totaled 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals to propel Texas San Antonio to a 64-50 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday night.

Jackson, last season’s freshman of the year in Conference USA, sank 8 of 18 shots — 4 of 9 from 3-point range — and has scored 20-plus in seven straight games for the Roadrunners (5-7). Byron Frohnen pitched in with 13 points and seven boards for UTSA, which dropped its first five games of the season but has won five of its last seven.

Kareem South topped the Islanders (5-6) with 23 points. Elijah Schmidt grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points. Texas A&M-CC shot just 16 percent in the first half (3 of 19) and fell behind 30-15 at intermission. The Islanders shot 29 percent on their home floor and missed 18 of 22 from distance.

With the victory, the Roadrunners reached .500 all-time with a 551-551 mark. UTSA evened the series with the Islanders at 12-12.

Associated Press

