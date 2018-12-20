Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hirscher takes big 1st-run lead in World Cup slalom

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Marcel Hirscher took a big lead in the first run of a men’s World Cup slalom on Thursday.

The seven-time overall champion built a lead of 0.52 seconds over Austrian teammate Michael Matt as he bounced back from a disappointing sixth-place finish in Wednesday’s GS.

Hirscher has won eight of the last nine World Cup slaloms.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was 0.59 behind in third.

Felix Neureuther was fourth and needs to make up 0.78 in his first slalom race in 13 months. The German missed most of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, and had his comeback delayed by a broken thumb and a concussion.

The race replaced a slalom which was canceled in France last week.

Associated Press

