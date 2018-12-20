Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino in talks with Greek team

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek team official says former Louisville coach Rick Pitino is in talks with the basketball club Panathinaikos about its coaching vacancy.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because he was not authorized to discuss the matter.

The official says “contacts have been made” and it is “probable” the Hall of Fame coach and Panathinaikos, the reigning Greek champion, will reach an agreement.

The 66-year-old Pitino was fired by Louisville a year ago after the school was implicated in a U.S. federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

Panathinaikos fired coach Xavi Pascual on Thursday following a fifth loss in seven games in the Euroleague, Europe’s main club competition.