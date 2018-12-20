Fast start: Allyson Felix is a mom; preemie baby doing fine

It was another fast start for Allyson Felix.

Only 32 weeks into her pregnancy, the Olympic sprint champion gave birth to daughter Camryn in an emergency Cesarean section after tests showed the baby’s heart rate had dropped to dangerous levels.

Camryn weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces. Felix says her baby is in the newborn ICU, and doing fine.

Felix wrote on ESPN.com that every day her daughter “gets stronger and more beautiful,”

The 33-year-old sprinter, winner of nine Olympic medals, says she has her sights set on making a fifth Olympic team, in 2020.

But she says that “if it doesn’t end up the way I imagined in my head, it’ll be OK. I just have to go for it, because that’s just simply who we are now.”