Dutch syndicate becomes sixth challenger for America’s Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A sixth challenge has been accepted for sailing’s America’s Cup which will be contested for the 36th time on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf from January to March, 2021.

The Dutch challenge, from the Royal Netherlands Yacht Club Muiden and Royal Maas Yacht Club, was accepted Friday by defender Team New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

The new syndicate joins challenger of record Luna Rossa of Italy, American Magic and and Stars & Stripes Team USA from the United States, INEOS Team UK from the United Kingdom and the Altus Challenge from Malta.

The challenger fleet is the largest since 2007.

The America’s Cup is sport’s oldest trophy, first contested in 1851.