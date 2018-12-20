Durr helps No. 3 Louisville beat Central Michigan 72-68

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Asia Durr scored 26 of her 31 points in the second half and No. 3 Louisville held off Central Michigan 72-68 on Thursday night to improve to 12-0 for the second straight season.

Durr scored 11 straight Louisville points down the stretch. Sam Fuehring added 14 points for the Cardinals.

Reyna Frost had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Central Michigan (8-2). Micaela Kelly added 19 points, and Presley Hudson had 13.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: After six straight wins at home, the Cardinals won a tough road game against the Chippewas, who won the Mid-American Conference championship and advanced to the Sweet 16 last season.

Central Michigan: The Chippewas will need more efforts like Thursday’s first half to get back to the NCAA Tournament for consecutive seasons for the first time since 1983-84.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Opens Atlantic Coast Conference play by hosting North Carolina on Jan. 3.

Central Michigan: Vs. Tulane on Dec. 29 in the Miami Holiday Classic.

