Cubs reach contract extension with radio’s Pat Hughes

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Entercom announced a multiyear contract extension to radio play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes on Thursday.

Hughes, who joined the Cubs radio broadcast in 1996, will enter his 24th season as the voice of the Cubs alongside analyst Ron Coomer on WSCR-AM. Terms were not disclosed.

Hughes began his baseball play-by-play career with the San Jose Missions (1978-1981) and the Columbus Clippers (1982). He joined Bob Uecker on the Milwaukee Brewers Radio Network before signing on with the Cubs.

Hughes has been named the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year eight times.

Associated Press

