Creighton makes Big East record 22 3s in 110-60 win over Coe

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points and Creighton set a Big East record with 22 3-pointers on Thursday night to beat Division III Coe 110-60.

Ten different Creighton players made at least one 3-pointer as the Bluejays (8-4) passed the record (21) they set against Villanova on Jan. 20, 2014. Zegarowski was 6 of 8 from the arc and Ty-Shon Alexander made 4 of 8 from distance.

Creighton finished 42 of 65 (64.6 percent) from the field overall and made 22 of 37 (59.5) from 3-point range. The Bluejays had a 46-14 advantage in rebounding and did not allow Coe to collect an offensive board while grabbing 11 of their own.

The Bluejays never trailed after the opening minute and led by 32 in the first half before going into the break with a 60-31 lead.

Martin Krampelj had 18 points and Samson Froling added 17 for Creighton.

Adam McDermott led the Kohawks with 15 points and Josh Schmitt added 12.