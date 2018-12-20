Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Chris Paul strains left hamstring, leaves Houston-Miami game

MIAMI (AP) — Houston guard Chris Paul left the Rockets’ game in Miami on Thursday night with a strained left hamstring.

Paul was attempting a behind-the-back dribble near midcourt in the second quarter when he briefly lost control of the ball, and then grabbed at the back of his left leg moments later. He quickly left for further evaluation, and it didn’t take long for the Rockets to rule him out for the remainder of the game.

Paul hurt his right hamstring in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of last season’s Western Conference finals against Golden State, a series that the Rockets led 3-2 before ultimately falling in seven games.

It’s unknown how much time Paul will miss. Houston’s next game is Saturday at home against San Antonio.

Associated Press

