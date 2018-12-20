Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bradley on Berhalter’s 1st roster, Guzan, Altidore left off

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. captain Michael Bradley is being called for the team’s first training camp under coach Gregg Berhalter. But goalkeeper Brad Guzan and Jozy Altidore have been omitted from a 27-man roster picked exclusively from players in Major League Soccer.

Berhalter chose 12 players with no national team experience for the training camp, which opens Jan. 6. The U.S. is moving its January camp to Chula Vista, California, near San Diego, from its longtime site at Carson, near Los Angeles.

Berhalter was hired this month to succeed Dave Sarachan. He is the first person to coach the U.S. who played for the Americans in the World Cup.

His first matches are exhibitions against Panama on Jan. 27 at Glendale, Arizona, and against Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at San Jose, California.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

