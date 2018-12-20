Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Barcelona acquires defender Murillo on loan from Valencia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has acquired Colombia center back Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia to help patch up its injury-hit defense.

Murillo, 26, will join the club after passing a medical exam, Barcelona says. The loan, for the remainder of the season, gives Barcelona the option to buy Murillo for 25 million euros (28.6 million dollars).

He has only played three matches for Valencia this season and played for Inter Milan for two years before leaving at the start of last season.

Barcelona is without injured defenders Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen, with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet its only available center backs.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

11:02 pm
Landeskog, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 2-1 win over Canadiens

Landeskog, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 2-1 win over Canadiens

9:25 pm
New Colorado coach’s recruit class includes Austrian lineman

New Colorado coach’s recruit class includes Austrian lineman

5:37 pm
Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day
Sports

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

Landeskog, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 2-1 win over Canadiens
Sports

Landeskog, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 2-1 win over Canadiens

New Colorado coach’s recruit class includes Austrian lineman
Sports

New Colorado coach’s recruit class includes Austrian lineman

Scroll to top
Skip to content