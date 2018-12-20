Arkansas pulls in top 20 recruiting class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has signed a consensus top-20 recruiting class despite a dismal season.

The Razorbacks signed 20 players to a class Rivals.com ranks 12th nationally. ESPN ranks the group No. 19 and 247Sports slots it No. 20.

Cornerback Greg Brooks, a four-star recruit from Harvey (La.) West Jefferson, picked the Razorbacks after previously having been committed to Mississippi State. Offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg of Tulsa Union flipped to the Razorbacks after being pledged to Tulsa and the Hogs also landed receiver Trey Knox from Blackman (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) High.

Arkansas focused on the trenches, adding seven defensive linemen and six offensive linemen. The Razorbacks were 2-10 and 0-8 in SEC play in the first year under coach Chad Morris.

“We got a lot better today as a football team and as a program,” Morris said Wednesday. “We addressed a lot of needs that needed to be addressed.”

