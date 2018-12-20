Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Angels agree to $9M, 1-year deal with pitcher Trevor Cahill

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have added to their pitching staff, agreeing to a $9 million, one-year deal with Trevor Cahill.

Cahill can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings: $250,000 each for 100, 110, 120 and 130, and $500,000 for 170. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus the first time during the deal he is traded.

The 30-year old right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA for Oakland last season. He allowed just eight home runs in 110 innings, at 0.65 per nine innings being the fourth-lowest in the American League. His 7.36 hits allowed per nine innings were te ninth-lowest.

Cahill, who grew up nearby in Oceanside, was selected to the All-Star Game in 2010 while with the Athletics. He is 80-83 with a 4.08 ERA 10 big league seasons. He has a 2.61 ERA in six starts and two relief appearances at Angel Stadium.

