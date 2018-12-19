Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Windler, Murphy each score 20; Belmont beats WKU 80-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Windler had his fifth double-double of the season and freshman Grayson Murphy scored 20 points as Belmont nearly blew a 19-point second-half lead before holding on for an 80-74 win over Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Windler had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Murphy hit a season-high five 3-pointers. Kevin McClain had 12 points and a career-high eight assists and Nick Muszynski, who finished with seven points, made 4 of 4 free throws in the final 25 seconds for Belmont (9-1).

Windler’s layup gave the Bruins a 57-38 lead with 15 minutes to play, but WKU (5-6) scored 17 of the next 20 points to trim its deficit to five midway through the half. McClain converted a 3-point play to push the lead to 12 with six minutes left and Seth Adelsperger’s layup made it 75-65 with 1:33 to go. Lamonte Bearden made a layup, Dalano Banton hit a 3 and, after Murphy made 1 of 2 free throws, Banton’s layup pulled the Hilltoppers within four with 28 seconds remaining.

Freshman Charles Bassey had 16 points and 10 rebounds — his fifth double-double — and Josh Anderson also scored 16 for WKU.

The Hilltoppers shot 56 percent (14 of 25) from the field and made all their 16 free-throw attempts in the second half but made just 3 of 15 from 3-point range.

Associated Press

Wednesday’s Scores

8:04 pm
New Colorado coach’s recruit class includes Austrian lineman

5:37 pm
Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

12:17 pm
