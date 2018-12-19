West Virginia shores up secondary with 5 DBs signed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has shored up its secondary by signing five defensive backs.

The Mountaineers landed 16 players Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.

Osita Smith, a 6-foot-2 safety, is from Wilde Lake High School in Bowie, Maryland, and 6-2 cornerback Dreshun Miller is transferring from Eastern Arizona Community College. Both are four-star recruits according to 247sports.

West Virginia also signed three wide receivers that will have the chance to take over for departing stars David Sills and Gary Jennings. Coach Dana Holgorsen announced Wednesday Jennings has a sprained ankle and will miss his final game in the Camping World Bowl against No. 17 Syracuse on Dec. 28.

The Mountaineers previously signed two transfers for the 2019 season, linebacker Vandarius Cowan from Alabama and wide receiver Isaiah Esdale of Eastern Arizona.

___

