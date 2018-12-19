Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Welp, Cartwright help UCI beat Eastern Michigan 52-48

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Collin Welp had his first double-double and Robert Cartwright hit a 3-pointer with 11.3 seconds left to help UC Irvine beat Eastern Michigan 52-48 on Wednesday night.

Welp finished with 11 points and a season-high 10 rebounds, Max Hazzard scored 14 points and Evan Leonard added 10 for UCI. The Anteaters (11-2) have won 10 consecutive road games — tied with Virginia for the longest active streak in Division I.

The Eagles went scoreless for nearly 10 minutes as UCI scored 16 consecutive points — including seven by Hazzard — to open an eight-point lead with seven minutes left. The Anteaters didn’t score again until Eyassu Worku’s jumper with 2:56 remaining to extend their lead to 44-40.

The teams traded baskets before Paul Jackson converted a 3-point play that pulled EMU within one with 1:34 left. Cartwright, a graduate transfer from Stanford, came up with a loose ball, was fouled and made the second of two free throws. After the Eagles missed on the other end, Cartwright banked in a 3 late in the shot clock to make it 50-45. Kevin McAdoo answered with a 3 but Evan Leonard made two foul shots with three seconds left to cap the scoring.

Elijah Minnie led Eastern Michigan (5-6) with 15 points. Jackson, who came in averaging a team-leading 13.4 points per game, scored four on 1-of-10 shooting.

Associated Press

