Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Washington loads up on defense in early signing period

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Petersen loaded up on defense with 12 of Washington’s 20 signees during the early signing period coming on that side of the ball.

Washington’s top recruit Wednesday was defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele, the top-rated player in Hawaii. But the Huskies’ success on the islands didn’t stop there. They also got defensive lineman Sama Pa’ama, linebacker Miki Ah You, offensive lineman Julius Buelow and kicker Tim Horn.

The Huskies ended up with more signings from Hawaii (five) than Washington (three).

Other top signings included defensive tackle Jacob Bandes, cornerback Trent McDuffie and linebacker Laiatu Latu, all from California.

After signing two quarterbacks a year ago, Washington had just one QB in this class with Dylan Morris, one of the three in-state signings.

Petersen said the Huskies may end up signing one or two more players and he expects a handful to be enrolled in time for spring practice.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

12:17 pm
Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

10:46 am
Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

10:41 pm
Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain
Sports

Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR
Sports

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections
Sports

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Scroll to top
Skip to content