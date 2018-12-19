Thunder’s Felton, Schroder suspended for 1 game

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma City guards Raymond Felton and Dennis Schroder were suspended for one game without pay Wednesday for leaving the bench area during an altercation and participating in the melee that spilled over into the stands.

Chicago center Robin Lopez was fined $25,000, and Thunder forward Jerami Grant was fined $20,000, both for escalating the altercation in Oklahoma City’s 121-96 home victory Monday night. Bulls guard Kris Dunn was fined $15,000 for instigating the altercation by shoving Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

Felton and Schroder will sit out the Thunder’s game Wednesday night at Sacramento.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

