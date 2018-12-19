Stuhec sweeps downhill and super-G races in Val Gardena

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Slovenian skier Ilka Stuhec overcame an error in the middle of her run to win a World Cup super-G on Wednesday and sweep the speed races on the Saslong course.

Following up her downhill victory from Tuesday, Stuhec finished a slim 0.05 seconds ahead of Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein and Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria, who tied for second.

Jasmine Flury of Switzerland missed the podium by one hundredth of a second in fourth.

Stuhec missed all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during a crash while training on the glacier in Pitztal, Austria. The season before, Stuhec won the gold medal at the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and captured the season-long World Cup downhill title.

Mikaela Shiffrin retained her overall World Cup lead despite sitting out these races to rest up for a big block of upcoming technical races. The American leads Schmidhofer by 330 points.

It was the ninth World Cup win of Stuhec’s career and her third in super-G.

