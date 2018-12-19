Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
St. John’s wins 11th straight, beats St. Francis (Brooklyn)

NEW YORK (AP) — LJ Figueroa and Mikey Dixon scored 13 points apiece and St. John’s won its 11th straight and remains undefeated with an 86-52 victory over St. Francis (Brooklyn) on Wednesday night.

St. John’s (11-0) is off to its best start since the 1982-83 squad opened with a program-best 14 straight wins.

Marvin Clark II and Shamorie Ponds added 12 points each for the Red Storm, who had 11 of 12 players score and finished 34-of-63 (54 percent) shooting.

Chauncey Hawkins scored 16 points and Jalen Jordan had 11 to lead St. Francis (7-5), which shot just 18 of 65 (28 percent) from the floor that included 25 missed 3-pointers.

The Red Storm used a 27-8 run to open the second half and stretched their lead to 64-33 with 11 minutes left. Ponds scored seven points, and Greg Williams Jr. added six and capped it with a dunk.

Associated Press

