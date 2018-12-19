Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

South Carolina signs 18 players including QB Ryan Hilinski

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has signed quarterback Ryan Hilinski, the younger brother of former Washington State passer Tyler Hilinski who committed suicide last January.

Ryan Hilinski was among 18 signees announced by the Gamecocks on Wednesday.

The younger Hilinski is a 6-foot-4, 232-pound quarterback from Orange, California. The Hilinski family started a nonprofit organization, Hilinski’s Hope , to keep Tyler’s memory alive provide funding and resources to help “destigmatize mental illness,” according the organization’s website.

Hilinski is expected to compete for a backup spot behind senior starter Jake Bentley next season.

The Gamecocks also signed five-star defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, who was named the Palmetto State’s “Mr. Football” as the top player in the state.

South Carolina (7-5) closes the season against Virginia (7-5) in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

12:17 pm
Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

10:46 am
Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

10:41 pm
Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain
Sports

Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR
Sports

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections
Sports

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Scroll to top
Skip to content