Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sabres place suspended Berglund on unconditional waivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have placed suspended forward Patrik Berglund on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

The team declined further comment in announcing the move Wednesday. Berglund was suspended by Sabres on Saturday for failing to report to the team for its road game at Washington.

He missed the team’s last five games, including two last week when coach Phil Housley said Berglund was sidelined by an illness.

Berglund’s agent, Peter Wallen, has not responded to several messages seeking comment.

The 30-year-old Swede has two goals and two assists in 23 games. Buffalo acquired Berglund in July as part of a four-player trade that sent center Ryan O’Reilly to the Blues.

Berglund, who played the first 10 seasons of his career with St. Louis, has three years remaining on his contract at an annual salary-cap hit of $3.85 million.

He has 170 goals and 156 assists for 326 points in 717 regular-season games with the Blues and Sabres.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

10:46 am
Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

10:41 pm
Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

9:54 pm
Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR
Sports

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections
Sports

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118
Sports

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

Scroll to top
Skip to content