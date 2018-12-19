Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Robinson highlights Nebraska class with speed, versatility

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s first full signing class under second-year coach Scott Frost was highlighted by a group of versatile and speedy prospects to fit the Cornhuskers’ spread offense.

Wandale Robinson, a four-star prospect out of Kentucky, was maybe the biggest prize in the class of 25 signed by the Frost on Wednesday as the early signing period began.

The 5-foot-9, 179-pound Robinson was a late flip by Nebraska away from his home state Wildcats. The Huskers also signed Luke McCaffrey, the brother Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffery, who is listed as a four-star athlete. Darien Chase is another four-star athlete from Washington state, and the Huskers landed Ronald Thompkins, an all-purpose back like Robinson, from Georgia.

Nebraska signed players from 15 states.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

12:17 pm
Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

10:46 am
Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

10:41 pm
Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain
Sports

Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR
Sports

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections
Sports

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Scroll to top
Skip to content