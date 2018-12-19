Quinnipiac beats Bethune-Cookman 87-63 behind Young, Marfo

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Cameron Young hit three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead six Quinnipiac players in double figures and the Bobcats beat Bethune-Cookman 87-63 on Wednesday night for the Wildcats’ fifth straight loss.

Kevin Marfo scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Travis Atson added 13 points for Quinnipiac (5-5), which shot 47 percent and never trailed. Jacob Rigoni and Rich Kelly scored 12 apiece and Tyrese Williams added 10 with six assists.

Rigoni’s 3 put the Bobcats up 5-2, Atson scored eight in a 12-2 run for a 26-14 lead, and Quinnipiac led 42-26 at halftime after Young scored five straight. Marfo’s dunk capped an 11-0 run to open the second half and the Bobcats led by 31 points with 2:51 to play.

Mark Gordon led the Wildcats (4-9) with 19 points. Cletrell Pope had 10 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season and Shawntrez Davis also scored 10 points.