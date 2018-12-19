Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Olsson holds slim lead in World Cup GS after 1st run

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Matts Olsson held a slim lead after the opening run of men’s World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday.

Chasing his second career World Cup win, the Swedish skier led Manuel Feller of Austria by 0.03 seconds, while Loic Meillard of Switzerland was 0.30 behind in third. The rest of the field trailed by at least a half-second.

Seven-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher was 0.71 off the lead in fifth. The Olympic champion from Austria has finished on the podium in all 18 World Cup races in the discipline since March 2016, and won seven of the last eight events.

The race replaced the season-opening giant slalom, which was canceled because of bad weather in Soelden in October.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

10:41 pm
Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

9:54 pm
Greiss stymies Avs’ high-scoring offense, Islanders win 4-1

Greiss stymies Avs’ high-scoring offense, Islanders win 4-1

9:47 pm
Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections
Sports

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118
Sports

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

Greiss stymies Avs’ high-scoring offense, Islanders win 4-1
Sports

Greiss stymies Avs’ high-scoring offense, Islanders win 4-1

Scroll to top
Skip to content