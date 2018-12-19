No. 22 Hoosiers rely on defense to get past Central Arkansas

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Devonte Green scored 19 points, freshman Romeo Langford recorded his second double-double and No. 22 Indiana beat Central Arkansas 86-53 on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers (10-2) have won five straight, though this was their first victory by more than three points during the streak. They’ve also won eight straight home games.

Langford had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Hayden Koval had 16 points as the Bears (4-7) lost their fourth game to a power-conference team this season. Central Arkansas, Scottie Pippen’s alma mater, is 0-7 against Big Ten teams since joining Division I in 2006-07.

Indiana took control with a 17-0 run in the first half and sealed it with a 22-0 second-half spurt that gave the Hoosiers a 74-40 lead with 8:33 left.

It was a dreadful game for Central Arkansas, which shot 31.3 percent.

The Bears jumped out to a 14-7 lead and still led 19-16 more than six minutes into the game.

Green’s 3-pointer tied it, and after Indiana’s defense forced 11 straight missed shots and eight turnovers while holding Central Arkansas scoreless for 9:23, the Bears never had a chance. When the run ended, the Hoosiers led 33-19.

Green’s 3 just before the buzzer made it 43-27 at the half, and Indiana pulled away throughout the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Central Arkansas: It looked briefly like the Bears might give the Hoosiers trouble. But their errant shooting and Indiana’s two big runs were too much.

Indiana: The Hoosiers finally got the breather they needed, and so did some of their key players. Now Indiana needs to show it can continue to deliver knockout punches.

STAT PACK

Central Arkansas: The Bears were outscored 48-16 in the paint and 25-9 off turnovers. … After making 7 of their first 11 shots, the Bears finished the half by going 3 of 19 from the field and were 10 of 33 in the second half.

Indiana: Pulled off its most lopsided win since a 55-point rout of Montana State on Nov. 9. … Juwan Morgan scored 10 points after being honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point last weekend. … Justin Smith also scored 10 points. … Before the tip, the Hoosiers paid tribute to former star Eric Anderson, who died last week, and longtime local sports writer Terry Hutchens, who was involved in a serious car crash Monday.

UP NEXT

Central Arkansas: Closes out a five-game road trip at Oklahoma State on Friday

Indiana: Will chase a ninth straight home win against Jacksonville on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25