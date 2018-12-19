No. 17 Mississippi State beats Wofford for 7th straight win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Lamar Peters and Aric Holman each scored 19 points, and No. 17 Mississippi State beat Wofford 98-87 on Wednesday night for its seventh consecutive win.

The Bulldogs (10-1) rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the second half. Quinndary Weatherspoon made 14 of 15 foul shots on his way to 18 points, and Nick Weatherspoon and Reggie Perry each had 12 points for the Bulldogs.

Fletcher Magee scored 24 points for Wofford (9-4), and Cameron Jackson finished with 20. Nathan Hoover had 15 points for the Terriers in their first-ever meeting with Mississippi State.

Wofford shot 62 percent in the first half and led 50-41 at the break. But it couldn’t keep up with Mississippi State down the stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers had won seven of eight. They dropped to 1-1 against the SEC after beating South Carolina and losing to the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have just two nonconference games left before SEC play, and they are playing their best basketball of the season. In the last four games, Mississippi State has made 59 of 110 beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Wofford gets a 10-day break before returning to action next Saturday at Western Carolina in Southern Conference action.

Mississippi State faces Wright State in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday.

