New Georgia Tech coach Collins has 2 flips among 15 signees

ATLANTA (AP) — Geoff Collins’ first signing class at Georgia Tech includes two who initially committed to other schools.

Collins had 15 signees on Wednesday’s first day of the early signing period, less than two weeks after being named Georgia Tech’s coach. The former Temple coach was named the successor to outgoing coach Paul Johnson on Dec. 6.

Georgia Tech signed defensive back Jordan Huff, who previously committed to Michigan State, and tight end Dylan Deveney, who had announced plans to sign with Rutgers.

Deveney, from Medford, New Jersey, will help the transition from Johnson’s spread-option attack to a pro-style offense.

The class includes quarterbacks Jordan Yates, the nephew of former North Carolina and NFL quarterback T.J. Yates, and Demetrius Knight II.

Johnson will step down after the Quick Lane Bowl against Minnesota on Dec. 26.

