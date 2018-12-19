Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Minlend scores 18, San Francisco sinks N Arizona 76-60

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Charles Minlend scored 18 points, Frankie Ferrari added 17 and San Francisco turned back Northern Arizona 76-60 on Wednesday night.

Minlend and Ferrari combined for all the points in an 11-0 run that put the Dons (11-1), who have won four straight, ahead 19-14 with 5:54 left in the first half. Jordan Ratinho hit a 3-pointer late in the first half to make it 31-21 at the break.

Only once after scoring the opening basket of the second half did Northern Arizona get the deficit down to single digits. Following that opening basket the Dons scored seven straight, the last five by Ferrari. When Davon Bolton scored five straight points to pull the Lumberjacks within 50-41 with 11:34 left, Ferrari hit a 3-pointer to start a 14-4 run to take control. Minlend had seven in the decisive run.

Minlend, a redshirt sophomore, reached 500 points in his career on his 21st birthday.

Luke Avdalovic led the Lumberjacks (2-7), who have lost six straight, with 12 points. Their 15 turnovers were turned into 18 points by USF, which only had four turnovers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

11:02 pm
Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s Scores

10:28 pm
Landeskog, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 2-1 win over Canadiens

Landeskog, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 2-1 win over Canadiens

9:25 pm
Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day
Sports

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

Wednesday’s Scores
Sports

Wednesday’s Scores

Landeskog, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 2-1 win over Canadiens
Sports

Landeskog, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 2-1 win over Canadiens

Scroll to top
Skip to content