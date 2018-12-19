Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Michael Brantley, Astros finalize $32M, 2-year contract

HOUSTON (AP) — Free agent outfielder Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros have finalized a $32 million, two-year contract.

The 31-year-old, whose deal was announced Wednesday, had spent his entire 10-year career with the Cleveland Indians, where he was a three-time All-Star.

Brantley is a career .295 hitter and gives Houston an upgrade to an outfield anchored by center fielder George Springer.

Brantley hit .309 with 17 homers, 36 doubles and 76 RBIs in 143 games last season, making 134 starts in left field. He had a $12 million base salary and earned $100,000 in bonuses.

His best season came in 2014, when he finished third in AL MVP voting after hitting 20 homers with 97 RBIs — both career highs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

10:46 am
Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

10:41 pm
Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

9:54 pm
Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR
Sports

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections
Sports

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118
Sports

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

Scroll to top
Skip to content