Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Marist closes 1st half on 19-0 run, beats New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Brian Parker scored 13 points, Darius Hines and Ryan Funk each added 11 and Marist used a big first-half run to beat New Hampshire 58-49 on Wednesday.

Marist (5-5) had a 14-12 lead with 11:37 left in the first half and cruised into the break with a 21-point lead as New Hampshire went scoreless the rest of the half. New Hampshire went without a two-point field goal in the first half, with all 12 points coming on 3-pointers.

New Hampshire got it within single digits after the first seven minutes of the second half and Jordan Reed’s 3-pointer with 3:44 remaining pulled the Wildcats within 52-45. But Marist scored the next four points for a double-digit lead with just over a minute left.

Reed made four 3-pointers and had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-9), who have lost eight straight games. Mark Carbone added three 3s and 11 points, and Jayden Martinez had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

12:17 pm
Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

10:46 am
Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

10:41 pm
Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain
Sports

Swimmer Missy Franklin retires at 23, citing chronic pain

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR
Sports

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections
Sports

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Scroll to top
Skip to content