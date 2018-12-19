Lawrence leads Miami past Houston Baptist 80-73

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Lawrence scored 17 points and Miami defeated Houston Baptist 80-73 Wednesday night to end a four-game skid, the longest in coach Jim Larranaga’s eight seasons at the school.

D.J. Vasiljevic’s layup and 3-pointer keyed a 7-0 run that allowed the Hurricanes (6-4) to stretch their lead to 65-54 with 8:42 left to play. Vasiljevic finished with 13 points.

Ebuka Izundu scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds and Chris Lykes finished with 14 points for Miami.

The Huskies (3-7) got to within 77-71 on Oliver Lynch-Daniels’ 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining. Miami’s Zach Johnson responded with a layup with 58 seconds left.

Lynch-Daniels scored a game-high 19 points.

The Huskies trailed by as many as 12 in the first half but stayed within striking distance. Jalon Gates’ 3-pointer 6:34 into the second half gave Houston Baptist its only lead at 48-47.

BIG PICTURE

Houston Baptist: Wednesday night’s game was the Huskies’ fourth against a Power Five conference school. In addition to Miami, Houston Baptist faced Arizona, Wisconsin and Wake Forest.

Miami: The 14 day-gap between games failed to resolve Dewan Hernandez’s eligibility status. The Hurricanes junior center has not played this season as the school and the NCAA review his eligibility in the wake of a federal investigation into college basketball corruption. Hernandez, who changed his name from Dewan Hewell in the off-season, recently retained an attorney to assist him during the review process.

UP NEXT

Houston Baptist: the Huskies will close their non-Southland Conference schedule with a home game against Dallas Christian Dec. 29.

Miami: the Hurricanes continue their four-game homestand against Florida Atlantic Saturday.