Larkin’s buzzer beater sends Delaware St. past Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kevin Larkin scored 22 points and his layup at the buzzer gave Delaware State a 73-71 win over Delaware on Wednesday night.

Ithiel Horton tied it a 71 on a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining capping Delaware’s 7-0 run. Saleik Edwards threw down a dunk to give the Hornets (3-8) a 71-64 lead with 2:14 left. Ryan Allen and Matt Veretto each made layups before Horton’s 3. Delaware State led 38-34 at intermission and never trailed thereafter.

Allen’s 3-point play with 3:20 before the break gave Delaware its last lead at 31-28. Ronald Lucas followed with his own 8-0 run, sandwiching 3-pointers around two foul shots for his only points of the game. Larkin grabbed 13 rebounds and Edwards scored 18 points.

Eric Carter led Delaware (8-5) with 23 points and 15 rebounds, Veretto scored 13 and Allen chipped in 10. Carter was 8-of-10 shooting and made 7 of 9 at the foul line.

Delaware leads the all-time series 14-5 and won the last three prior to Wednesday.

