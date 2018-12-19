Hoosiers add 19 players during early football period

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers signed 19 football players to national letters-of-intent Wednesday.

Running back Sampson James of Avon High School, near Indianapolis, is considered the top recruit. He joins a group that includes highly-touted defensive back Tiawan Mullen, linebacker Cameron Williams and defensive lineman Beau Robbins, who played at Carmel High School in suburban Indy.

The announcement comes two days after Indiana landed quarterback Jake Tuttle, who is transferring from Utah.

In addition to mining talent in Indiana, other Midwestern states and Florida, coach Tom Allen also landed recruits from American Samoa and Canada.

James, offensive linemen Matthew Bedford and Mike Katic, defensive lineman Juan Harris and defensive back Larry Tracy III plan to enroll for the spring semester.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25