Draft-bound Layne to miss Michigan State’s bowl

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne will miss the team’s bowl game after declaring his intention to leave for the NFL draft.

Layne, a junior, said on Twitter last week that he would be entering the draft. Coach Mark Dantonio said Wednesday that Layne wouldn’t be playing in the Redbox Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 31.

Dantonio said the decision to miss the bowl disappointed him.

“Everybody these days has a different philosophy on how these things are working out,” Dantonio said. “My philosophy is you finish, you finish the season, that includes playoff or bowl games. Other people feel differently. Doesn’t mean that I’m right and they’re wrong, just a difference of philosophy.”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

