Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dolphins’ Frank Gore goes on IR because of sprained foot

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Running back Frank Gore has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins because of a season-ending sprained foot.

Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was signed to take Gore’s roster spot.

Gore, hurt in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota, leads the Dolphins with 722 yards rushing. He’s the NFL’s fourth all-time leading rusher with 14,478 yards.

Gore, 35, has played in 126 consecutive games and made 122 starts in a row, and both streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player. He has said he’s uncertain whether he wants to play next year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

10:46 am
Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

10:41 pm
Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

9:54 pm
Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR
Sports

Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on IR

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections
Sports

Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller headline Bronco Pro Bowl selections

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118
Sports

Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

Scroll to top
Skip to content