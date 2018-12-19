Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dobbs, Barnett highlight Michigan State class

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has signed offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs of Detroit as part of its 2019 recruiting class.

Dobbs, a five-star recruit according to 247Sports, played for Belleville High School. He is part of what Mark Dantonio says might be the best class of offensive linemen he’s signed in over a decade as Michigan State’s coach.

The NCAA’s early signing period opened Wednesday. The Spartans announced 20 new additions, a couple of whom are walk-ons.

Michigan State also landed another standout from Belleville High — Julian Barnett, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Dantonio says Barnett can play cornerback and receiver.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

