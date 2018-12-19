Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
California G Mi’Cole Cayton out for season

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California guard Mi’Cole Cayton will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair damaged cartilage in her right knee.

Coach Lindsay Gottlieb announced the diagnosis on Wednesday. Cayton missed almost all of last season after tearing her ACL in the season opener.

Cayton played in just three games this season. She was a Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention pick in 2017.

The 14th-ranked Bears host top-ranked Connecticut on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

Four ink scholarships on National Early Signing Day

Wednesday’s Scores

Landeskog, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 2-1 win over Canadiens

