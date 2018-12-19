Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Badgers sign next potential OL anchor in Logan Brown

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin might have its next anchor on the offensive line with 6-foot-6 Logan Brown, a five-star prospect out of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He’s a headliner for a good, 19-member recruiting class unveiled by the Badgers on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

The class is also highlighted by Graham Mertz, a four-star quarterback out of Overland, Kansas. Coach Paul Chyrst is already talking about how Mertz, the Kansas 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year, has taken a leadership role in the class.

The highly-touted Brown could be blocking for him in a year or two. Wisconsin has holes to fill at least at both guard positions with Michael Deiter and Beau Benzchawel leaving after the Pinstripe Bowl as seniors.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

